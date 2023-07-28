Rishi Sunak has signalled he plans to soften his eco policies to avoid heaping extra “hassle” and expense on the British public. The FT’s Lucy Fisher is joined by columnist Robert Shrimsley and deputy political editor Jim Pickard to examine the government’s shifting approach to net zero. They also dissect Nigel Farage’s battle with Coutts bank, while public policy editor Peter Foster discusses the graduates suing UK universities for damages over Covid disruption.

Follow Lucy on Twitter @LOS_Fisher

Want more?

NatWest chair says he will stay as he appoints lawyers to probe Farage row

Everyone loses if net zero becomes the new partisan divide

The Conservative war on Big Everything

Students are suing UK universities over Covid disruption. Do they have a case?

Sign up for 90 free days of Stephen Bush's Inside Politics newsletter, winner of the World Association of News Publishers 2023 ‘Best Newsletter’ award:

https://ft.com/insidepoliticsoffer

Presented by Lucy Fisher. Produced by Audrey Tinline. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Audio mix and original music by Breen Turner. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

View our accessibility guide

Clips: BBC