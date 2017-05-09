Apple buys sleep monitor-maker Beddit

Apple has acquired Beddit, a Finnish maker of a $150 health-monitoring device that fits between a bed’s mattress and sheets to track sleep quality, heart rate, breathing and even snoring through the night.

The acquisition was disclosed when Beddit updated its privacy policy this week, which now notes: “Beddit has been acquired by Apple. Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy.”

The acquisition could fill a gap for Apple in its digital health portfolio as its competition with health-tracking pioneer Fitbit heats up. The Apple Watch, which analysts estimate outsold Fitbit’s devices for the first time in the last quarter, is generally charged overnight as its battery life only lasts a day, which means it is not ideally suited to tracking sleep. Fitbit’s products, on the other hand, have multi-day battery life and so are often used for sleep monitoring.

A source familiar with the deal said that Beddit users’ experience would be unaffected by Apple’s acquisition, noting that its customer support line was still operating. The latest Beddit 3 product is still listed for sale in Apple Stores, although it is out of stock on Amazon.com, which had also carried the item.

It is unclear whether Apple plans to continue selling or supporting the device indefinitely or incorporate its technology into a future Apple-branded product.