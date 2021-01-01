The Lab Co Delicates Wash, £14, selfridges.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F85165517-a23e-4709-86ed-0c09aa17b092.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nThe Lab Co Delicates Wash, £14, selfridges.comAshley & Co Lotus Leaf & Lustre surface cleaner, £16, shop-uk.ashleyandco.co [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F008bd92f-2c7f-4e3e-924b-da504ee30b78.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAshley & Co Lotus Leaf & Lustre surface cleaner, £16, shop-uk.ashleyandco.coThe Laundress Wool and Cashmere shampoo, £14.50, selfridges.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fb59fc0da-ac2f-4e11-84d7-4ceb2a8a25cd.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nThe Laundress Wool and Cashmere shampoo, £14.50, selfridges.comWilton Grapefruit Multi-Surface cleaner, £3.50, wiltonlondon.co.uk/collections/home-cleaning-range [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F453611bb-9ad1-46db-8634-4b8a8de41fb8.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nWilton Grapefruit Multi-Surface cleaner, £3.50,\nwiltonlondon.co.uk/collections/home-cleaning-rangeKinn Neroli Delicate Laundry Wash, £7.75, kinn-living.com/collections/laundry [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F247fc0d1-94e6-48af-b155-12aaee8d2a69.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nKinn Neroli Delicate Laundry Wash, £7.75, kinn-living.com/collections/laundryColt&Willow Rosemary, Lemon & Juniper Berry refillable bathroom cleaner, £12, coltandwillow.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Ff24db162-6eb2-4c0d-b50c-b1c56ede1a09.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nColt&Willow Rosemary, Lemon & Juniper Berry refillable bathroom cleaner, £12,\ncoltandwillow.comKerzon Méga Propre cedar and rose laundry soap, €18, kerzon.paris [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fbe2e564e-db12-46e1-81f4-5e06e6aad66e.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nKerzon Méga Propre cedar and rose laundry soap, €18, kerzon.parisNorfolk Natural Living scented vinegar, £9, norfolknaturalliving.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F690dbbcf-490b-4723-9a7e-38f530d8f3aa.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nNorfolk Natural Living scented vinegar, £9, norfolknaturalliving.comTangent GC Fir stain remover, £15, conranshop.co.uk [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F97eadf92-656f-446a-a506-8a601dba5332.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nTangent GC Fir stain remover, £15, conranshop.co.ukTincture Furniture Tincture polish, £7.99, tincturelondon.com/products/furniture-tincture [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F2a8dc232-6485-409c-8137-667ef25a34d7.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nTincture Furniture Tincture polish, £7.99,\ntincturelondon.com/products/furniture-tinctureRECOMMENDED\nLuke Edward HallHow to choose the right household scentalt\n[https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Ff3697e2b-6aa8-47d8-ba81-56e87659a85e.jpg?source=next&fit=scale-down&dpr=2&width=240]