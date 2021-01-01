Kinfill tub & tile cleaner, €24.95, kinfill.com/product/tub-and-tile-cleaner
Kinfill tub & tile cleaner, €24.95, kinfill.com/product/tub-and-tile-cleaner

Clara Baldock

Print this page
The Lab Co Delicates Wash, £14, selfridges.com
The Lab Co Delicates Wash, £14, selfridges.com
Ashley & Co Lotus Leaf & Lustre surface cleaner, £16, shop-uk.ashleyandco.co
Ashley & Co Lotus Leaf & Lustre surface cleaner, £16, shop-uk.ashleyandco.co
The Laundress Wool and Cashmere shampoo, £14.50, selfridges.com
The Laundress Wool and Cashmere shampoo, £14.50, selfridges.com
Wilton Grapefruit Multi-Surface cleaner, £3.50, wiltonlondon.co.uk/collections/home-cleaning-range
Wilton Grapefruit Multi-Surface cleaner, £3.50, wiltonlondon.co.uk/collections/home-cleaning-range
Kinn Neroli Delicate Laundry Wash, £7.75, kinn-living.com/collections/laundry
Kinn Neroli Delicate Laundry Wash, £7.75, kinn-living.com/collections/laundry
Colt&Willow Rosemary, Lemon & Juniper Berry refillable bathroom cleaner, £12, coltandwillow.com
Colt&Willow Rosemary, Lemon & Juniper Berry refillable bathroom cleaner, £12, coltandwillow.com
Kerzon Méga Propre cedar and rose laundry soap, €18, kerzon.paris
Kerzon Méga Propre cedar and rose laundry soap, €18, kerzon.paris
Norfolk Natural Living scented vinegar, £9, norfolknaturalliving.com
Norfolk Natural Living scented vinegar, £9, norfolknaturalliving.com
Tangent GC Fir stain remover, £15, conranshop.co.uk
Tangent GC Fir stain remover, £15, conranshop.co.uk
Tincture Furniture Tincture polish, £7.99, tincturelondon.com/products/furniture-tincture
Tincture Furniture Tincture polish, £7.99, tincturelondon.com/products/furniture-tincture

Get alerts on Interiors when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article