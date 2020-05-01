Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Amazon has warned that coronavirus measures could cost at least $4bn in the next quarter and wipe out any gain from a jump in sales during the pandemic, and Boeing has tapped the bond market for $25bn to help weather a cash drain this year. Plus, the FT’s Judith Evans reports on a crisis building in the UK fruit farming industry.





