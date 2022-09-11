This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Externalities, income elasticity of demand and market failure

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Explain the concept of income elasticity of demand and explain what YED figure you would expect for a luxury fashion resale item

Draw a positive externalities of consumption diagram for second hand clothes.

Explain what a ‘Veblen good’ is and discuss whether goods in a resale market can ever be defined as such

Using the information in the video, explain how there could be market failure within the luxury fashion resale market

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast