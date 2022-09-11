Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Externalities, income elasticity of demand and market failure

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Video: Is luxury fashion resale losing some of its sparkle? | FT Wealth

  • Explain the concept of income elasticity of demand and explain what YED figure you would expect for a luxury fashion resale item

  • Draw a positive externalities of consumption diagram for second hand clothes.

  • Explain what a ‘Veblen good’ is and discuss whether goods in a resale market can ever be defined as such

  • Using the information in the video, explain how there could be market failure within the luxury fashion resale market

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast

