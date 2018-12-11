Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Credit Suisse as it prepares for a share buyback, Amazon Web Services's expanding offering for banks, and HSBC’s Huawei connection.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent and Stephen Morris, European Banking correspondent. Special guest: Jonathan Allen, AWS Enterprise Strategist & Evangelist. Producer: Fiona Symon

