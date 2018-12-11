Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.





Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Credit Suisse as it prepares for a share buyback, Amazon Web Services's expanding offering for banks, and HSBC’s Huawei connection.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent and Stephen Morris, European Banking correspondent. Special guest: Jonathan Allen, AWS Enterprise Strategist & Evangelist. Producer: Fiona Symon