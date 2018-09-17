Clutching her daughter’s doll, Keema sits on the plastic tarp laid out on a school gym’s floor. The 24-year-old doesn’t know when she will leave the temporary shelter, which was set up at Garner Magnet high school after one of the worst storms in North Carolina’s history dumped record amounts of rain and destroyed buildings.

Even if she could traverse the flooded roads back to the home she left last week in Jacksonville, a town 100-miles away near the North Carolina coast, she isn’t sure she would find much there. “Our house is gone. Flooded,” she says. “We don’t have anything to go back to.”

Her plight and that of thousands of other Carolinians has become politically charged as Florence stirs memories of federal government mis-steps during previous storms and puts President Donald Trump on the defensive.

Mr Trump began Monday with a volley of retweets highlighting flood rescue efforts and safety warnings in an apparent attempt to underscore the breadth of the federal government response.

The death toll from the storm rose to 17 people across North and South Carolina on Monday and flooding is expected to worsen in the early part of this week as rivers break their banks and spill out in surrounding areas.

Major ports on the Carolina’s coasts have shut down, roads have collapsed, and schools were closed on Monday. A public utility plant spilled 5.25m gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Cape Fear river due to a power outage, equivalent to more than half of the water the plant treats in a day. Concerns remain over the impact of the storm on the region’s agriculture industry, worth 17 per cent of North Carolina total state income.

Across the Carolinas about 15,000 people remain in schools, churches, and other temporary facilities. For many, it is still unknown whether they will have a home to return to.

“I’m tired of being here,” said 17-year-old Makayla, who came from Wilmington, 130 miles away on the south-east coast of the state. “It really dawned on me today that we will be here for a little bit and I’m not happy about that. The days before I kind of liked it. I don’t like it any more.”

On Monday the president, who sparked outrage last week by denying that 3,000 people were killed by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year, took the unusual step of retweeting something in Spanish, a message urging people to stay tuned to the media for disaster updates.

That message came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or Fema, whose performance is again being seen as a key test of the federal government’s ability to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

In 2005 George W Bush was blasted for his administration’s slow response to Hurricane Katrina, which killed some 1,500 people, and the praise he infamously lavished on Fema’s then director, Michael Brown, who he told “you’re doing a heck of a job, Brownie”.

On Sunday Mr Trump, whose party is battling to maintain control of Congress in midterm elections in six weeks, tweeted: “FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement are working really hard on hurricane Florence. As the storm begins to finally recede, they will kick into an even higher gear. Very Professional!”

Brock Long, Fema’s current chief, tweeted that the agency had “never had the support that we have had from this President”.

A man is rescued from a stranded van in Pollocksville, North Carolina. Many private insurance policies do not protect against floods from rain or overflowing rivers © AP

Mr Trump has declared Florence a disaster in some areas of North Carolina and the state’s governor Roy Cooper has requested the declaration be extended to other regions, allowing Fema workers to assist with the recovery effort after the storm passes.

Local state officials have repeatedly said they have been given all the resources they have asked for by federal counterparts, along with 23 other American states sending emergency workers to help with the relief effort.

Power outages have begun to be repaired, with 670,000 still without power in North Carolina, down from nearly 800,000 on Saturday. There have been more than 900 water rescues in the state and officials expect search and rescue operations to continue for several days.

“We are working now in doing everything we can to prevent more deaths,” said Mr Cooper.

North Carolina Emergency Management, a government agency, said the state had already spent $24m on its storm response, but that figure did not include the cost of repairs or lost homes and businesses. Estimates for the full cost of the damage reach billions of dollars.

Many private insurance policies do not protect against floods from rain or overflowing rivers. For that, federal agencies set up the National Flood Insurance Program, administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema). There are 339,000 flood insurance policies in North and South Carolina worth almost $90bn. NFIP paid out $8.7bn last year after hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

“I’m just glad I’m safe,” said James Barnes, a 56-year-old former cook from Wilmington who was moved on Sunday afternoon, along with others, to the Chapel Hill campus of the University of North Carolina as the region consolidates emergency shelters. “You can always rebuild, you don’t get any other life.”