The prime minister introduced legislation to parliament this week to deliver Brexit. It may have passed a vote in principle, but the government's rapid timetable for implementing it was rejected. Why did Boris Johnson not agree a slower implementation? And why is he now pushing once again for a general election? We examine the bill, the parliamentary arithmetic and the scenarios of what might happen next. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley, James Blitz and Maddy Thimont Jack of the Institute for Government. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Eoin McSweeny.

