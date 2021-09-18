Boris Johnson undertakes a major refresh of his government, with some striking new appointments and the sacking of several longstanding allies

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week, we dissect prime minister Boris Johnson’s first major reshuffle of this parliament. We’ll be examining who went up, who went sideways, those who were sacked and what this all tells us about where the Johnson government is going next. Political editor George Parker and political correspondent Laura Hughes will take us through what happened.

And we discuss a new book “Broken Heartlands: A Journey Through Labour’s Lost England”. Author Sebastian Payne has been pootling around England for the past year trying to find out whether the party can win back the parts of the country it lost. He’ll be chatting with our chief political correspondent Jim Pickard.

Audio source: BBC





Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity.





-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne, @Jim Pickard, @George Parker

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.