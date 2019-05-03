FT Series Cannes Film Festival 2019 From Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy to a new Les Misérables, we review the highlights from this year’s event © Reuters Cannes: The Dead Don’t Die — is there life in the zombie film yet? Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Tilda Swinton star in Jim Jarmusch’s festival-opening horror-comedy Thursday, 16 May, 2019 Cannes: Les Misérables — Victor Hugo meets La Haine in a pulsating policier Set in the Paris banlieue 150 years after the classic novel, Ladj Ly’s urgent drama explores a city still rife with social ills Thursday, 16 May, 2019 Cannes: Bacurau — psychos and psychotropics in the tropics Everything in Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho’s film is extreme Thursday, 16 May, 2019 Netflix v Cannes: inside the battle for the future of cinema An ongoing dispute between the film festival and the streaming giant could forever reshape the movie business Thursday, 16 May, 2019