Cannes Film Festival 2019

From Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy to a new Les Misérables, we review the highlights from this year’s event
Cannes: The Dead Don’t Die — is there life in the zombie film yet?

Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Tilda Swinton star in Jim Jarmusch’s festival-opening horror-comedy

Cannes: Les Misérables — Victor Hugo meets La Haine in a pulsating policier

Set in the Paris banlieue 150 years after the classic novel, Ladj Ly’s urgent drama explores a city still rife with social ills

Cannes: Bacurau — psychos and psychotropics in the tropics

Everything in Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho’s film is extreme

Netflix v Cannes: inside the battle for the future of cinema

An ongoing dispute between the film festival and the streaming giant could forever reshape the movie business