25 buys for happy campers
La Prairie Cellular Refining Lotion, £100 for 250ml
Cadac Carri Chef 50 gas barbecue, £265
Nordlux Sponge To Go portable lantern, £72.95, worm.co.uk
The inspiration: campers arrive at a site on Box Hill, Surrey, in 1919
Berghaus Air Tent, from £525, and porch, £334, blacks.co.uk
Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera, £7,800
Hermès Cheval de Fête playing cards, £140 for set of two
Loro Piana cashmere travel blanket, £1,625
Hanro merino/silk leggings, £92
Mophie Powerstation, £64.95, apple.com
Thermarest Space Cowboy 45ºF/7ºC regular sleeping bag, £145, sigmasports.com
Dior rubber Diorunion Wellington boots, £990
MSR PocketRocket Compact stove, £50, ultimateoutdoors.com
Snow Peak fire tool set, £105, endclothing.com
Nebo Davinci 2000 torch, £60, snowandrock.com
Marshall Willen portable Bluetooth speaker, £99, selfridges.com
Hi-Gear Haven Shelter 300, £250, fishingrepublic.co.uk
Ecoalf recycled-nylon and organic-cotton Balbi coat, £275
Antler Clifton mini case, £30
Away F.A.R. 55l duffel bag, £160
Prada stainless-steel cutlery set, £75
Epperson Mountaineering webbing-trimmed nylon Climb large backpack, £250, mrporter.com
Columbia OutDry women’s Peakfreak II hiking shoes, £115
Fendi Lycra swimsuit, £630
Hi-Gear steel kettle, £15, millets.co.uk
Yeti Roadie 24 cool box, £200
