US stock-index futures zipped higher in early trading on Monday, following broad gains across European markets after last week’s tumult.

With the opening bell on Wall Street still four hours away, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures all rallied 1.2 per cent.

Investors started the week on a bullish note. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6 per cent in morning trade after its worst week since early 2016. German, French and British bourses all posted sharp gains.

The rally for US stock futures came after a jolt of volatility last week that on Thursday knocked the S&P 500 into correction territory. On Friday, America’s main equities gauge rebounded, jumping 1.5 per cent.

Traders on Monday shrugged off another rise in bond yields, something that has caused consternation over the past few weeks. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed as high as 2.902 per cent from 2.831 per cent in afternoon trade on Friday, according to Reuters data. The last time the 10-year yield crossed 2.9 per cent was in early 2014.

Nick Nelson, strategist at UBS, said that the rise in Treasury yields has not yet reached the point of becoming concerning.

“We see this as a short term [equities] correction rather than an end of cycle event. What could change that would be a significant move up in bond yields, well above current levels, combined with major inflation fears,” he said.

This point will be tested on Wednesday, when the US labour department unveils consumer-price inflation data covering January. Economists polled by FactSet forecast the year on year pace of inflation to have ebbed to 1.9 per cent, from 2.1 per cent in the previous month.

The cooling may provide some relief after data released earlier this month showed that US wages are growing at the fastest rate since 2009. The swifter growth prompted concern that cost pressures are beginning to rise more vigorously.

James Knightley, economist at ING, notes that a fall in the January inflation rate would largely be due to a slowdown in the increase in energy prices. “These declines are likely to be only temporary . . . We believe headline inflation will be back above 2 per cent in February and could hit 3 per cent in June,” he said.