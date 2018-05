Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Philip Roth, one of America’s greatest novelists, has died aged 85. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author rose to fame with Portnoy’s Complaint but was perhaps best known for his 1997 historical novel American Pastoral, set in his birth place of Newark, New Jersey. Jonathan Derbyshire discusses his life and times with FT arts editor Jan Dalley.





Read the FT's obituary here