Relations between Britain and the rest of Europe thawed this week, after the EU had threatened an export ban on vaccines. Will the UK have enough jabs to complete its second round of doses? And what does it say about broader post-Brexit UK-EU relations? Plus, we discuss the row over Union Jacks and whether more overt signs of patriotism are becoming a new part of British culture. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Sam Fleming, Robert Shrimsley and special guest Salma Shah. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan.

