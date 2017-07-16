Daily briefing: Xi’s debt crackdown, Trump ratings and Lucy’s claptrap fight

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Xi Jinping instructed China’s state-owned enterprises to lower their debt levels but stopped short of announcing the creation of a new financial super-regulator to rein in mounting risks in the sector, as some had expected.

Vigilance against mounting financial risks has become the top policy priority for Mr Xi, who wants to ensure economic and social stability in the run-up to a Communist party congress that will mark the beginning of his second five-year term. (FT)

In the news

Trump sees ratings slump

Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen in recent months over concerns about US leadership in the world; the way his party is handling healthcare reform, and the Russia scandal that continues to dog his White House tenure. Six months into his presidency, only 36 per cent of Americans approve of the way Mr Trump is handling the job, a six-point fall from April, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. (FT, WaPo)

China’s port spending spree

The country is ramping up acquisitions of overseas ports as it expands its reach as a maritime power — and seeks to win diplomatic allies and open markets in some 65 countries between Asia and Europe. China has ramped up its investments in overseas port projects over the past year to $20bn and pushed ahead with plans to open new shipping routes through the Arctic circle. (FT)

China’s markets have opened — but not quite enough

Sunday marked the deadline for completing a US-China agreement to quickly open long-restricted agriculture and finance markets that the Trump administration has trumpeted as an unprecedented accomplishment. But American companies say the result has been slow, modestly improved access in some sectors, but lingering obstacles elsewhere that could hamper trade for years. (WSJ)

What’s on markets’ minds this week

The FT takes a look at what markets are watching in the coming week, including whether the ECB will turn more dovish, whether rising bond yields threaten eurozone equities and whether the UK can weather Brexit without a spike in borrowing costs. (FT)

China blacklists Winnie the Pooh

The cartoon bear has apparently become too politically sensitive to be mentioned on Chinese social media, including Sina Weibo and WeChat. While no official explanation was given, observers suggested the crackdown was related to previous comparisons of President Xi Jinping with the portly bear, created by the English author A.A. Milne, that went viral. (FT)

How Brazil’s Michel Temer could be tried for corruption

An explainer on the implications and process of trying a sitting president. (FT)

Iran president’s brother arrested

Hossein Fereydoun, the younger brother of Hassan Rouhani, was arrested on financial crime charges amid “multiple investigations”. Mr Fereydoun has acted as a key adviser to his brother. (FT)

The day ahead

China GDP

After the conclusion of China’s National Financial Work Conference, held once every five years, investors turn their attention to Chinese GDP data due on Monday (local time). Economists estimate the GDP growth ticked up in the second quarter, rising 1.7 per cent from the first quarter, when it was up 1.3 per cent. However, growth is expected to have cooled to 6.8 per cent year-on-year, compared with 6.9 per cent in the first quarter. (FT)

Brexit talks

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, meets his UK counterpart David Davis in Brussels on Monday for their second round of divorce talks. The talks come as Mr Barnier has grown frustrated with Britain’s approach. Foreign secretary Boris Johnson said the Europeans could “go whistle” over their “extortionate” claim for a financial payment on leaving the EU. In response, Mr Barnier noted, “I don’t hear whistling, just the clock ticking”. (Reuters)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

How I lost my 25-year battle against corporate claptrap

Lucy Kellaway on her life’s work and how the exponential rise of guff in business shows no sign of abating: “Over the past two decades, two things have happened. Business bullshit has got a million per cent more bullshitty, and I’ve stopped predicting a correction in the marketplace. I’m 110 per cent sure there won’t be one.” (FT)

Maids v madams at an Indian luxury apartment

Last week, a dispute between a maid and her employer erupted into a full-blown riot in this complex outside Delhi, offering a window into the complicated relationship between the servant and the served on the subcontinent. (NYT)

Ivanka Inc

The first daughter says her aim is improve the lives of working women, while her father urges companies to “buy American” — but her fashion line’s business practices do neither, and the people who make her products remain largely mired in poverty. (WaPo)

A textbook example of crisis mismanagement

How does a company go from a global leader in its industry to filing for bankruptcy in a matter of years? Just ask Takata. Even more than the airbag defect that forced the recall of 100m cars, Takata was undone by its failure to manage the fallout of the scandal — a failure resulting from both internal shortcomings and external factors. (NAR)

How Apple v Samsung became a beauty contest

As the iPhone approaches its 10th anniversary, smartphone innovation has mostly plateaued, as game-changing technology gives way to incremental change. (WSJ)

Video of the day

The week ahead

Daniel Garrahan previews some of the big stories in the week ahead, including the second formal round of Brexit negotiations, Netflix earnings and the Bank of Japan's latest monetary policy meeting. (FT)