Specification:

Climate change, carbon and water cycle

Polar regions experience extremes as world warms

Analyse the data on the two maps showing average air surface temperature anomalies and average sea ice concentration anomalies

Briefly outline the effects of polar sea ice melting

Outline the effects above average air temperatures can have on ice shelves. Refer to the sea ice extent graph in your answer

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun