Geography class: Polar regions experience extremes as world warms
Specification:
Climate change, carbon and water cycle
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Polar regions experience extremes as world warms
Analyse the data on the two maps showing average air surface temperature anomalies and average sea ice concentration anomalies
Briefly outline the effects of polar sea ice melting
Outline the effects above average air temperatures can have on ice shelves. Refer to the sea ice extent graph in your answer
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
