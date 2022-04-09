Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Climate change, carbon and water cycle

Polar regions experience extremes as world warms

  • Analyse the data on the two maps showing average air surface temperature anomalies and average sea ice concentration anomalies

  • Briefly outline the effects of polar sea ice melting

  • Outline the effects above average air temperatures can have on ice shelves. Refer to the sea ice extent graph in your answer

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

