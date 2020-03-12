Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Trump administration will suspend non-US citizens travelling from Europe for the next 30 days to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in America. This announcement came on the same day the World Health Organization labelled the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic for the first time, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average tipped into bear market territory. Plus, Boeing lost close to a fifth of its market value on after news that it had tapped the full amount of a $13.8bn loan to deal with the financial effects of the coronavirus.





Then, we will look at what to expect from Christine Lagarde and the European Central Bank today, now that the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have made emergency rate cuts.





