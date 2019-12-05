Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The general election and your finances - with a week to go, what changes could the major parties bring in? Presenter Claer Barrett talks to Rachael Griffin, a tax expert at Quilter, about the pledges. Next up on the show if you're self employed, have you got a pension? A third of self-employed women say they are saving nothing into a pension. Blogger Emma Maslin, better known as the Money Whisperer, has lots to say on this topic. And finally - they might say it's vulgar to talk about money, but James Max, our Rich People's Problems columnist is here to explain why he loves cash.

