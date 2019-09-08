German broadcaster ProSiebenSat. 1 is doubling down on its free-to-air model, dismissing the notion that the rise of streaming has doomed advertising-funded television “like a cancer patient” to demise.

Facing sliding ad revenues, the European TV sector has been trying to take on the US streaming giants on their own turf, with new online platforms such as Salto in France and the BBC-ITV joint venture BritBox in the UK.

But Max Conze, chief executive, insisted that “advertising is still a great business model” — and that “you can’t advertise on Netflix”.

Mr Conze said that a hammering by investors that has halved ProSieben’s share price since he took the top job in June last year was the result of a misguided assumption that streaming meant the end of traditional broadcasting.

“Our entertainment business is basically valued as a cancer patient . . . that will not exist in so or so many years from now,” Mr Conze said. “And I just think that is fundamentally wrong.”

He added: “Some of the most profitable companies on this planet make money selling advertising space.”

Although he acknowledged that European data privacy regulation had made it difficult for media groups to compete with Facebook and Google, which hoover up the majority of the $333bn global online ads market, he insisted there was a future for media companies that could find the right space to grow into.

“Yes, one can ask how can you win against the Netflixes of the world? But don’t forget that these are not advertising [spaces].”

Joyn, ProSieben’s joint streaming platform with US media group Discovery that offers live streaming and catch-up services for more than 50 channels, is free to view. While an ad-free subscription version will be launched this year, Mr Conze said “our core focus is to be free”.

Within a month of its June launch the platform had 3.8m active users. The goal is to reach 10m before the summer of 2021, at which point Mr Conze said the venture would break even.

Another cornerstone of his strategy is the company’s ecommerce subsidiary NuCom, which owns data-rich price comparison websites and online matchmakers such as eharmony, which it bought in October.

“Combining entertainment and commerce is what companies like Alibaba and Tencent have done — they are ecosystems,” Mr Conze said.

ProSieben’s plan is to use data on people using NuCom’s services to help advertisers target their audiences better. However, Mr Conze said “that is a work in progress” and that for now the broadcaster was benefiting from being close to digital and data-driven businesses.

“Those kinds of skills are very valuable and hard for media companies to learn, and it gives me an advantage relative to European and UK competitors,” he added.

The streaming wars unleashed by companies such as Netflix, which has more than 40m subscribers in western Europe — according to Ampere Analysis — has pushed many traditional media companies to consolidate.

Mediaset, which in May became ProSieben’s second-largest shareholder after it bought a near-10 per cent stake, is attempting to merge with a Spanish subsidiary in a first step towards launching a pan-European network. US telecoms group Comcast last year bought the UK’s Sky for £30.6bn.

Mr Conze, who has previously denied his company would be part of the European giant Mediaset is trying to build, said he was more interested in collaborations than mergers.

“We have very, very serious interest from two major broadcasters in Europe to expand Joyn into those countries together with them, and we are going to have a serious look at this next year.”

But he wants to make ProSieben “the biggest fish in the pond we are in” before “we begin to aggressively look at how we can create European infrastructures”.