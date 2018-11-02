Ginni Rometty has made a career from helping other corporate chieftains deal with digital upheaval. She is now at risk of becoming a case study in how not to do it.

After nearly seven years at the top, the IBM chief executive has just reached into the CEO handbook for what is widely seen as a highly risky play: the “transformational acquisition”.

Her $34bn all-cash deal for Red Hat is the largest-ever software acquisition, and represents nearly a third of IBM’s own stock market value. After years of trying to stem the company’s contraction while maintaining a financial strategy that rewards shareholders with steady dividends and buybacks, it is a highly uncharacteristic gamble.

It was Ms Rometty’s fortune to take the top job at IBM at a point when the IT industry was moving into one of its periodic bouts of upheaval, with the move to cloud computing.

From the bridge of the IT supertanker, that’s not how it looked at the time. Sam Palmisano, the previous captain, had set the ship on autopilot, with a five-year financial plan — an unheard of commitment. It was enough to persuade Warren Buffett to place his first big bet in an industry he had avoided.

She didn’t get the strategy wrong, there just wasn’t enough gusto

Whether the new IBM chief could have reacted sooner or done more is guaranteed to be the subject of endless second-guessing. As it was, it took nearly three years before she seized back the wheel, abandoning the Palmisano plan. It was not enough to stop nearly six years of contraction, and Mr Buffett has abandoned ship.

“She was dealt a very tough hand,” says Vishal Sikka, a former head of rival IT services company Infosys and now head of an AI start-up. He credits the IBM chief with strong leadership skills, but says: “IBM has been an iconic company. Steering it through these times is not an easy thing.”

People who have worked with the IBM chief say she was quicker than many in the industry to see how things were changing, with investments in the cloud and the Watson AI system. These reflected management skills honed in more than three decades rising to the top: a sharp strategic sense, an engineer’s understanding of the changing landscape, and a marketer’s awareness of the stories that would drive a new era of sales.

But it was ineffective. IBM was quickly put in the shade by rivals like Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud, and Watson turned out to be more marketing hype than AI reality.

“She didn’t get the strategy wrong, there just wasn’t enough gusto,” says one former IBMer.

People who have worked at the company also question other aspects of her record. She rose through the company’s giant services organisation to become an accomplished consultant and marketer and left her with a “buzzwordy” style that can seem more surface than substance.

Rather than a wholesale blood-letting, she has shed staff in steady waves, eating into morale. Her supporters claim this steady churn has brought change, with half of IBM’s workers having joined in the past five years, but it has also left plenty of bitterness. “She’s like an IBMer who was at war with IBM,” says the former staffer.

Ms Rometty is in many ways the ultimate insider. The IBM chief tells the story herself of how her mother was forced to go out and earn a living when her father abandoned the family, and how that shaped her own work ethic and determination.

She went on to earn a scholarship at Northwestern University and an engineering degree. Apart from two years at General Motors, the rest of her career has been on an ascent of the IBM corporate ladder, finally reaching the corner office at the start of 2012.

IBM’s stock is down around 35 per cent since then. After failing to find other ways to put the company back on a reliable growth path, the Red Hat deal is likely to be her defining move. At 61, older than IBM’s last two chief executives when they stepped down, it represents a chance for redemption, although some question how long she will be around to see through what is likely to be a difficult integration.

The deal will do much to determine how business history will judge her. Will she go down as another Steve Ballmer, the Microsoft chief executive whose investments in new markets like the cloud prepared the ground for corporate revival under his successor?

Or will she be the next Jeff Immelt, the GE boss whose silver tongue and unquestioned smarts masked a failure to deal with the rot at the heart of the company’s business?