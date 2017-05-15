Risk Management: Property

A decade on from crisis, investor interest in real estate remains strong. But analysts are on high alert for potential triggers for a downturn

Property market learns from transformative crash

Changes since the global crisis have made the market safer — but more must be done

Asset managers struggle with illiquidity trap

A wave of Brexit-related fund suspensions led to soul-searching across the industry

Smart buildings could open door to hackers

Vulnerabilities created via connected devices threaten to bring movie menace to life

Italy prepares ground to escape the next quake

Danger to ancient buildings and artefacts can be reduced but not eliminated

Churches present special insurance problems

Arson and metal theft are perennial problems for partially occupied buildings

Build-to-rent properties extend backing from investment managers

Millennial demand has revived a moribund sector

Anti-terror architecture easy on the eye

Demand for features that minimise the risk of attack in public spaces is growing

Timber advocates reach for the skies

Architects are returning to a building material shunned since the Great Fire of London

Data-led tech threatens to make agents obsolete

Online portals are providing transparency and could be used to mitigate risk in a broker-free market