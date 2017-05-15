Risk Management: Property
A decade on from crisis, investor interest in real estate remains strong. But analysts are on high alert for potential triggers for a downturn
Changes since the global crisis have made the market safer — but more must be done
A wave of Brexit-related fund suspensions led to soul-searching across the industry
Vulnerabilities created via connected devices threaten to bring movie menace to life
Danger to ancient buildings and artefacts can be reduced but not eliminated
Arson and metal theft are perennial problems for partially occupied buildings
Millennial demand has revived a moribund sector
Demand for features that minimise the risk of attack in public spaces is growing
Architects are returning to a building material shunned since the Great Fire of London
Online portals are providing transparency and could be used to mitigate risk in a broker-free market