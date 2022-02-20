Geography class: What teenagers can teach us about creating better places to live
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Changing Spaces
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
What teenagers can teach us about creating better places to live
Outline the reasons why teenagers should be involved in the design of public spaces
Explain, with examples, how architects are attempting to involve young people in the design and development of their local environment
To what extent do young people bring a less risk averse approach to the design of places?
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published