Specification:

  • Changing Spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

What teenagers can teach us about creating better places to live

  • Outline the reasons why teenagers should be involved in the design of public spaces

  • Explain, with examples, how architects are attempting to involve young people in the design and development of their local environment

  • To what extent do young people bring a less risk averse approach to the design of places?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

