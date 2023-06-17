In this fourth episode of Martin Wolf’s series, the FT’s chief economics commentator discusses the rise of populist politics with someone who was hit by its hard edge: Hillary Clinton. Drawing on arguments in Martin’s latest book, The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism, they discuss what the future holds for democracy, why female leaders face such extreme misogyny and threats of violence, whether President Biden can win re-election next year, and why Clinton is pinning her hopes on a younger generation of voters.

This episode is presented by Martin Wolf. The producer is Laurence Knight. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa and the sound engineer is Breen Turner. The FT's global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Clips: CNN, ABC, CBS, OAN, Fox, BBC, CBC