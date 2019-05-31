Roger Alves has a worrying prediction for Donald Trump.

His small business, Scosche Industries, a consumer electronics company based in southern California on the Pacific coast north of Malibu, has been hit by successive rounds of tariffs since last summer, forcing it to lay off workers and curb new investments; it has paid more than $2m in tariffs.

For Mr Alves, who is 68 and founded the company with his wife Scotia nearly 40 years ago, there is only one logical conclusion to be drawn from the trajectory of the US economy and the White House.

“Trump’s going to get a wall, and it’s not the wall he intended: it’s the consumer spending wall,” Mr Alves said. “I’m not surprised if we are going to see a recession next year, it’s going to be a whole new world.”

Mr Alves was reacting to the trade friction with China, which has escalated in the past few weeks after talks between Washington and Beijing broke up acrimoniously. New levies on both sides will take full effect on Saturday.

His remarks did not even factor in Mr Trump’s next disruptive move in global trade, announced on Thursday night: the president threatened to use emergency powers to set a 5 per cent tariff on all imports from Mexico on June 10, rising to a 25 per cent levy in October if Mexico does not rein in migration.

Mr Trump’s increasingly aggressive posture towards Mexico and China, America’s two largest trading partners, has been fuelled by unexpectedly strong growth. In the first quarter of the year US output increased at an annualised rate of 3.1 per cent, defying earlier predictions of a slowdown.

But that deceleration may simply have been deferred, since the past few weeks of economic data have offered new evidence of slowing momentum. Growth in the second quarter is forecast to come in at about 1.3 per cent, according to the GDP tracker produced by the Federal Reserve Board of Atlanta — less than half the rate at the beginning of the year.

Data published last week on durable goods orders and the plans of manufacturing sector purchasing managers both showed significant weakness, raising the stakes for next week’s monthly jobs report and suggesting now may be the moment when the trade wars truly start to bite.

Federal Reserve vice-chairman Richard Clarida said this week that the central bank could cut rates if the outlook took a turn for the worse. This is in sharp contrast to the Fed’s stance as recently as December, when it was still indicating its intention to pursue a gradual monetary tightening.

Meanwhile economists have published studies showing the extent to which the trade wars have inflicted damage on the US economy, an erosion that will be exacerbated by the latest tariffs.

Mary Amiti of the New York Fed, Stephen Redding of Princeton University and David Weinstein of Columbia University estimate that Mr Trump’s import tariffs have cost US consumers and businesses $3bn directly and another $1.4bn in efficiency losses.

“We estimate that the combined effect of input and output tariffs have raised the average price of US manufacturing by one percentage point,” they said.

One encouraging piece of data released this week was the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index, which showed an increase to a six-month high in May. But many executives are nervous nonetheless.

Julian Goldstein, chief executive of Navitar, an optical equipment company based in Rochester, New York, which exports heavily to China, said he was worried about losing a market that he had worked hard to conquer.

“We looked back at 2008 and saw it was the mortgage crisis that caused the economy to go pop. We’re going to look back at 2019 and say it was Trump’s trade wars that caused this economy to go pop,” Mr Goldstein added.

Companies are scrambling to upend their plans and adapt. Navitar wrote to its Chinese customers this month offering a 15 per cent credit, which could offset the higher levies. Others say the tariffs are an incentive to shift supply chains out of China.

“It’s costing us a lot of money and we’re running as fast as we can to get set up in Vietnam,” Mr Alves said. Some businesses have moved production and sourcing from China to Mexico, but due to Mr Trump’s announcement on Thursday of fresh Mexican tariffs, those plans may suddenly be on ice.

It is no wonder that the latest announcement received a swift rebuke from the US Chamber of Commerce.

“Imposing tariffs on goods from Mexico is exactly the wrong move,” said Neil Bradley, its chief policy officer. “These tariffs will be paid by American families and businesses without doing a thing to solve the very real problems at the border.”