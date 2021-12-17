Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Residents of America’s biggest cities are struggling to book vaccine appointments because of the rising wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant, and TPG is joining the wave of private equity groups that are going public. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why investors were so taken aback by the Bank of England’s rate rise yesterday.

Americans rush for vaccine boosters ahead of Omicron wave - Kiran Stacey

France to block entry to UK tourists as Omicron surges

TPG joins wave of private equity groups going public

Bank of England raises key interest rate to 0.25% - with Katie Martin

Uefa picks US bank to lead €7bn football financing package

