© Adrien Dubost

Givenchy silk coat, £3,523. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier gold and feather earrings (just seen), POA. Dior leather Miss Caro bag, £2,400

© Adrien Dubost

Giorgio Armani jersey bodysuit, £590. Belts, from top: Tod’s leather belt, £430. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello embossed leather belt, £715. Giorgio Armani printed leather belt, £350. Louis Vuitton brass, leather and coated canvas LV Edge reversible belt, £490. Giorgio Armani leather belt, £350, and patent-leather belt, £310. Gabriela Hearst leather Moya reversible belt, £880

© Adrien Dubost

Louis Vuitton silk midi-dress (just seen), £4,350, cotton and coated-fabric Donna High boots, £2,170, and stainless-steel, diamond and mother-of-pearl Tambour Moon Devine watch, £3,900

© Adrien Dubost

Tod’s leather skirt, POA. Chanel metal and glass necklace, £2,620, metal and resin necklace (both just seen on neck), £1,140, metal and strass necklace (worn on arm), £1,305, patent-leather bag, £4,615, metal and resin bracelets, £1,125 each, metal and glass belt, £2,560, and metal, resin and strass necklace (attached to belt), £1,350

© Adrien Dubost

Chanel silk crepe Jacquard top, £2,525. Courrèges acetate Holistic earring, £420 for pair. Burberry leather small Lola bag, £1,550

© Adrien Dubost

Loewe techno-duchesse-satin dress, £1,100, and satin Modello 15 shoes, £1,400. Moya rhodium-plated articulated chain anklet, £150

© Adrien Dubost

Loewe wool and alpaca-mix Trapeze coat, £2,950. Loro Piana leather Micro Mole bags (on belt), £2,165 each, and leather large Bale bag, £3,070. Hermès lacquered-wood small Marbling bracelet, £185, lacquered-wood Stellaire bangle, £245, and Stellaire bracelet, £175. The Row brass and suede Pills necklace (worn as belt), £1,600

© Adrien Dubost

Victoria Beckham jersey dress, £1,190. Gucci leather Bamboo 1947 small bags, £2,850 each. Moya gold-plated-brass Isabella ring, £115

© Adrien Dubost

Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier wool top, POA. Polo Ralph Lauren satin trousers, £305. Acne Studios fabric Beef pumps, POA. Khaite gold large Julius Panel earrings, £640. Isabel Marant brass Shiny Crescent choker necklace (worn as bracelet), £395, and brass Shiny Crescent bracelet, £295

Model, Haylee Stokes at Premier. Casting, Emilie Åström. Hair, Sophie Jane Anderson at Future Rep. Make-up, Lucy Burt at The Wall Group. Manicure, Sasha Goddard at Saint Luke. Set design, Gemma Tickle at East. Photographer’s assistants, Karolina Burlikowska and Louise Oates. Stylist’s assistants, Frankie Tyler and Yamine Daaboul. Set design assistant, Johanna Currie. Production, Matt Leonard at CLM