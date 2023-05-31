Gilt trip – the best new bags, boots, belts and baubles
Givenchy silk coat, £3,523. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier gold and feather earrings (just seen), POA. Dior leather Miss Caro bag, £2,400
Giorgio Armani jersey bodysuit, £590. Belts, from top: Tod’s leather belt, £430. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello embossed leather belt, £715. Giorgio Armani printed leather belt, £350. Louis Vuitton brass, leather and coated canvas LV Edge reversible belt, £490. Giorgio Armani leather belt, £350, and patent-leather belt, £310. Gabriela Hearst leather Moya reversible belt, £880
Louis Vuitton silk midi-dress (just seen), £4,350, cotton and coated-fabric Donna High boots, £2,170, and stainless-steel, diamond and mother-of-pearl Tambour Moon Devine watch, £3,900
Tod’s leather skirt, POA. Chanel metal and glass necklace, £2,620, metal and resin necklace (both just seen on neck), £1,140, metal and strass necklace (worn on arm), £1,305, patent-leather bag, £4,615, metal and resin bracelets, £1,125 each, metal and glass belt, £2,560, and metal, resin and strass necklace (attached to belt), £1,350
Chanel silk crepe Jacquard top, £2,525. Courrèges acetate Holistic earring, £420 for pair. Burberry leather small Lola bag, £1,550
Loewe techno-duchesse-satin dress, £1,100, and satin Modello 15 shoes, £1,400. Moya rhodium-plated articulated chain anklet, £150
Loewe wool and alpaca-mix Trapeze coat, £2,950. Loro Piana leather Micro Mole bags (on belt), £2,165 each, and leather large Bale bag, £3,070. Hermès lacquered-wood small Marbling bracelet, £185, lacquered-wood Stellaire bangle, £245, and Stellaire bracelet, £175. The Row brass and suede Pills necklace (worn as belt), £1,600
Victoria Beckham jersey dress, £1,190. Gucci leather Bamboo 1947 small bags, £2,850 each. Moya gold-plated-brass Isabella ring, £115
Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier wool top, POA. Polo Ralph Lauren satin trousers, £305. Acne Studios fabric Beef pumps, POA. Khaite gold large Julius Panel earrings, £640. Isabel Marant brass Shiny Crescent choker necklace (worn as bracelet), £395, and brass Shiny Crescent bracelet, £295
Model, Haylee Stokes at Premier. Casting, Emilie Åström. Hair, Sophie Jane Anderson at Future Rep. Make-up, Lucy Burt at The Wall Group. Manicure, Sasha Goddard at Saint Luke. Set design, Gemma Tickle at East. Photographer’s assistants, Karolina Burlikowska and Louise Oates. Stylist’s assistants, Frankie Tyler and Yamine Daaboul. Set design assistant, Johanna Currie. Production, Matt Leonard at CLM
