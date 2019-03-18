The proposal from Norway’s sovereign wealth fund to sell off its investments in companies that explore for oil and natural gas has been welcomed by some of the environmental lobby groups campaigning for disinvestment from the hydrocarbon-based economy.

On Twitter, the American climate campaigner Bill McKibben described the announcement as a “huge huge huge win” and said that the Norwegian government was “recommending that the sovereign wealth fund Fully Divest From all Fossil Fuel”.

That comment is, however, both factually inaccurate and a serious misreading of what has happened. On the contrary, the environmental groups have good reason to be disappointed. The decision is marginal and irrelevant to the future of the global energy market.

According to the official statement from the Norwegian authorities this month, the move is designed to avoid potentially risky over-investment in commodities that are reasonably likely over time to see a fall in value.

The fund already receives income from the country’s oil and gas production — some 3,371tn krone (£297bn) to date — and with the market having turned in the past few years from scarcity to plenty the government’s viewis that it should not be overweight in the sector.

The move is simply one of prudent portfolio management. Indeed, it would have been even more prudent if it had been extended to the integrated oil and gas majors such as Royal Dutch Shell and France’s Total. If the decision is ratified by the Norwegian parliament, the fund will sell only some $7.5bn of its $37bn holdings in the sector.

The decision is very specific to this fund because of its source of income. It is irrelevant for most investment funds and, as the official statement makes clear, in no way a judgment against the oil and gas sector. The energy business is changing. Renewables are growing and will take an ever larger part of power generation. But oil and gas will still be needed in substantial volumes.

Few long-term forecasts predict that either oil or gas will see peak demand before the mid 2030s and almost all see a long plateau even after peak levels of consumption are reached.

The challenge to energy companies is that supplies of oil and gas are plentiful so prices, apart from in times of politically driven volatility, are likely to be relatively low. The signal from Norway’s action is that the days when investors could assume prices would inexorably rise have gone. These are now volume businesses and the winners will be those who can find and develop resources most cheaply.

The logic behind the fund’s decision should disappoint environmentalists because it reflects that opinion of the market. The transition away from oil and gas will be gradual and has barely begun.

But there is another reason why those who care about climate change should be unhappy. The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund is one of the largest in the world, with assets of more than $1tn. Its values reflect the environmental concerns of the country’s public policy and the views of its people.

Some analysts argue that because of their capacity to take a long-term view without requiring instant returns or easy exits, sovereign wealth funds have the ability to be a force for good, using their extensive resources to support over a long period activities that are likely to produce sustainable outcomes.

What a pity, therefore, that in pruning their oil and gas portfolio the Norwegian fund is not taking the opportunity to create — by itself or with others — a series of companies that can bring low-carbon energy to the market.

Norway’s statement contains an odd sentence which says that “almost all of the growth in listed renewable energy over the next decade will be driven by companies that do not have renewable energy as their main business”.

That is unproven. If the energy transition is to happen, it needs companies dedicated to the development of renewables and able to take technical advances in solar or wind to the global market. Such companies should also be able to support strong research programmes to speed the pace of advance in energy storage and other supportive technologies such as grid technology.

The sector is fragmented and needs creative consolidation. The global companies that would then emerge would need sustained, patient investment of just the sort Norway’s fund could provide. Of course, it is not in the business of making industrial policy or running companies. But the fund can be an active investor backing those who are willing to take the lead in changing the shape of the energy business. Think of this as long-term venture capital with a social purpose.

Disinvestment gets the headlines but redirected investment would be much more constructive.



The writer is an energy commentator for the FT and chair of the King’s Policy Institute at King’s College London