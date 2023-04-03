Former President Donald Trump will turn himself in to New York prosecutors on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia and other members of the Opec+ group announced surprise production cuts of more than 1mn barrels a day, and China’s President is urging an increasingly assertive stance on the world stage and this year urged cadres at a key meeting in Beijing to “dare to fight.”

