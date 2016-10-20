Oil producers optimistic that the slump is over

As several of the world’s top oil executives rolled up at a Mayfair hotel in London this week for an industry summit, Brent crude, their benchmark product, was trading at $52 per barrel — exactly same the level as a year ago.

This might not seem like a cause for celebration. But, after the brutal retrenchment since prices collapsed from above $100 per barrel in mid-2014, the near 12-month highs of recent days have added to confidence that the worst is over for oil producers.

“We are at the end of a considerable downturn,” said Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister and chairman of Saudi Aramco, the state-controlled oil company, at the annual Oil & Money conference. “The fundamentals are improving and the market is rebalancing.”

His comments were echoed in London by executives, traders and investors from across the sector, reflecting the steady rise in optimism since members of Opec, the oil producers’ cartel led by Saudi, reached a provisional agreement last month to curb output. Brent has risen by 15 per cent in the past three weeks and by three-quarters since a 12-year low of less than $30 per barrel in January.

There have been tentative signs of the upturn spurring renewed investment. A US explorer called Extraction Oil & Gas last week raised $644m in the biggest energy listing since the oil price crash. Meanwhile, the number of drilling rigs active worldwide — a proxy for exploration — has risen for the past four consecutive months after falling for most of the previous year.

Recovery is clearest in the US, where the rig count is up by a quarter since May after declining by three-quarters since 2014. Activity is concentrated in shale oil and gas reserves which, owing to their relatively low costs and high flexibility, are being remobilised faster than conventional resources.

It is too soon, however, to declare a wider resurgence of animal spirits in the oil and gas industry. Tom Ellacott, head of corporate research at Wood Mackenzie, the energy consultancy, says the deep investment freeze of the past two years will take longer to thaw beyond the onshore US. “The sector is moving beyond survival into the recovery phase. But companies are still cautious with a focus on capital discipline and cash flow.”

The scale of the industry’s contraction has been epic in its proportions. Capital expenditure on exploration and production has fallen from about $700bn in 2014 to $400bn this year and, according to Wood Mac, $1tn of planned E&P work has been cancelled or deferred.

The 2.7bn barrels of new reserves discovered last year was the smallest amount for almost 70 years and just a tenth of the long-term average. This year is on course to be even lower.

The slump has led some industry leaders to warn of supply shortages in years ahead unless the brakes on spending are loosened. Saudi Arabia says the proposed action by Opec to put a floor under prices will help incentivise more drilling.

Wood Mac estimates that 20m barrels a day of new production needs to be developed by 2025 to meet rising demand, and replace existing fields that are in decline. “There’s a crunch coming,” says Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered. “We need a signal to the market that more supply is needed.”

Not everyone shares his sense of urgency. Several industry leaders told the London conference that the ability of US shale producers to quickly ramp up production would keep a ceiling on prices. Ryan Lance, chief executive of ConocoPhillips, said this meant that justifying big investments in conventional exploration would continue to be hard. “Those free-spending days are over,” he said, referring to the era of $100-per-barrel oil.

Mr Lance and other executives described a shift away from high-risk, multiyear exploration in far-flung offshore frontiers — instead companies were focused on improving the efficiency of existing operations while looking to add new resources in places where infrastructure is already in place. “In the 1990s and 2000s the industry needed mega projects for growth,” said Mr Lance. “[Shale] oil has changed those economics. Companies are looking for shorter-cycle projects … you need the flexibility to throttle up and throttle down.”

Shale oil workers in the Permian basin in Texas © Bloomberg

An example of this shift was BP’s decision last week to drop multibillion-dollar plans for a complex and environmentally contentious new development in the Great Australian Bight — a marine park off the south coast of Australia. Another big BP project called Mad Dog 2 in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to go-ahead, but it is an expansion of an existing field and its estimated cost has been cut from $20bn when first proposed to $9bn today. As Bob Dudley, BP chief executive, said: “Investments are back. But it’s only going to be the very best.”

Royal Dutch Shell said offshore exploration could still be competitive provided costs were rigorously controlled. Andy Brown, head of Shell’s upstream business, said the oil price needed for some of the group’s new deepwater projects to be profitable had fallen from $70 per barrel to $45. Savings came from simplification and standardisation of designs and processes, and by driving a harder bargain with suppliers.

“The mantra is value over volume,” said Mr Ellacott. “Projects will not get sanctioned unless they meet strict rates of return. We are going to see more activity but mainly in the real sweet spots, like offshore Brazil, where the economics are most attractive.”

John Hess, chief executive of Hess Corporation, one of the largest independent US oil companies, said prices would have to reach between $60 and $80 per barrel before a wider resurgence in investment can take root. “If $100 was too high for the world, $50 is too low for the industry. It will have to be somewhere in between.”