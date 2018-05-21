Always getting better was the slogan Ryanair used to respond to customer moans about the patchy service record from the Irish low-cost carrier. That strategy worked until Ryanair ran out of pilots last year and many flights were cancelled. Things have had to get better for these stakeholders ever since. With the stock price down nearly a fifth since August, shareholders too will want a little more love. They will not get any soon, given rising European capacity which should hold down industry fares. Worse, Ryanair says non-EU shareholders may well lose their voting rights.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s boss, offered yet another of his cautious assessments in the carrier’s full-year results on Monday. As usual he talked down the potential for fare increases in the coming months. Mr O’Leary also guided earnings to decline a tenth year on year, double what analysts were expecting. If that troubled traders, you would not have known. Its share price jumped as much as 5 per cent.

This rally came despite a pointed warning that Ryanair remains prepared to restrict the voting rights of non-EU shareholders if Britain leaves the EU without a trade deal. That includes agreements over European air travel. Non-EU holders can only account for a maximum 49.9 per cent of the shares for European airlines, so this is Ryanair’s compromise.

Including both UK shareholders and those holding American Depository Receipts, well over 60 per cent of Ryanair’s share register is non-EU. Although Ryanair’s solution looks elegant, and permitted under its own articles, it remains to be seen whether EU regulators would accept it. And that says nothing about how shareholders would feel having their voting rights stripped away.

So far, ADR holders do not mind. Already these ADRs have no right of conversion into ordinary voting shares. The view is that Ryanair’s buyback of shares, €750m this fiscal year to end October, will focus on ADRs. Adjusting for the currency, a premium of 23 per cent has built up since autumn last year between the price of these ADRs and their underlying equivalent shares. It was a third of that a year ago.

Better is a relative term. Even after raising staff salaries, Ryanair has the lowest costs among European airlines. As industry capacity rises steadily, revenue per seat should not grow, while oil and staff costs increase. Avoid the sector.

The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Please tell us what you think in the comments section below.

Lex recommends the FT’s Due Diligence newsletter, a curated briefing on the world of mergers and acquisitions. Sign up at ft.com/newsletters.