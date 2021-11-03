Next left its full-year profit forecast unchanged despite a better than expected performance in the third quarter, saying that much of the benefit of higher sales in recent weeks would be consumed by higher costs.

Over the past five weeks, the fashion retailer has beaten its internal sales forecast by £14m. Across the third quarter as a whole, full-price sales excluding finance income were 18.7 per cent higher than the same quarter before the pandemic.

But the company said on Wednesday that the additional profit would be “largely offset” by investment in digital marketing and the increased use of air freight to overcome supply chain problems.

It also said it expected the impact of pent-up demand to wane in the fourth quarter and that inflationary pressure on household budgets could reduce discretionary spending.

Fourth-quarter sales growth is expected to slow to about 10 per cent.

Next upgraded its full-year forecast in September and expects to make an adjusted pre-tax profit of £800m, its highest level since 2016. The average of analysts’ forecasts is about the same level.