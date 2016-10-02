Theresa May will trigger Article 50 ‘by the end of March’

Britain will launch the process of leaving the EU within six months, Theresa May has said, in a move that suggests the process of Brexit will have been accomplished by early 2019.

The UK prime minister intends to trigger Article 50 — the official legal notification to Britain’s EU partners that it is going to leave the bloc — “by the end of March”, she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. Once this formal process begins, the departing country has two years to agree on the terms of its relationship with other EU countries before it leaves. This means Britain would be out of the EU by March 2019.

The government also plans to enact a “great repeal bill” to revoke the 1972 European Communities Act, the domestic law that gives the EU powers in Britain, Mrs May has announced. The bill, which will come into force when Brexit takes effect, will convert existing laws that are derived from the EU into purely domestic legislation.

The prime minister will set out her plan for extricating Britain from the EU in a speech to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham on Sunday. Mrs May told the BBC that she wanted to “give voters clarity about the timescale we will be following”.

In the negotiations with the EU over Britain’s future trading relationship, Mrs May said she would give priority to limiting immigration. The referendum had sent “a clear message from the British people that they wanted us to control the movement of people coming in from the EU, and we will deliver on that”.

However, she also pledged to get “the best [trade] deal we can” and said she wanted to ensure that “the brightest and best” could still come to the UK.

Philip Hammond, the chancellor, and Sajid Javid, communities secretary, have hinted in recent days at some form of work permits system. Both politicians said it was important that Britain’s economy and housebuilding industry were not hit by any new system of immigration controls.

Mrs May’s decision to retain existing EU laws indicates she is resisting pressure from the Eurosceptic wing of her party, which wants a “hard Brexit” that would include abandoning swaths of social legislation.

“Parliament will then be able to decide whether we want to change or keep those laws,” Mrs May told the BBC.

Acting to keep the existing laws “means that we will protect workers’ rights”, she said. “It is important we have this legislation in place by the time we leave the EU so that workers know their rights are protected and so that businesses have certainty.”

She rebuffed suggestions that opposition politicians and some in her own party could oppose the repeal bill. Mrs May sent a coded warning to MPs that their actions risked undermining the referendum result, saying: “Anybody looking at the great repeal bill should remember this is about delivering for the British people. It is about the trust that British people can have in their politicians.”

The bill will be included in the next Queen’s Speech, which sets out the government’s legislative programme for the coming year and is expected to take place in either April or May. It will also extend ministers’ power to make rules by extending their scope for what is known as secondary legislation, which does not undergo the full parliamentary scrutiny process.

The parliamentary process of passing the legislation will give MPs and peers a chance to debate the details of how Britain’s exit from the EU will be carried out, something that politicians on all sides have been calling for since the referendum in June.

It also aims to address the pressure that has been building on Mrs May from the right wing of her party to take immediate action to extract Britain from the EU. A leading group of Eurosceptic backbenchers on Saturday published a proposed road map for a swift Brexit, backing the idea of a repeal bill and calling for a “take it or leave it attitude” towards trade talks with the EU.

But some Conservatives disagree. Nicky Morgan, a former cabinet minister, warned this weekend that a hard Brexit — which would see Britain turning away from the single market — risked fuelling bigotry. The party could surrender the centre ground of British politics if it succumbs to the pressure, she will tell conference delegates.

Anna Soubry, the former business minister who along with Ms Morgan backed the Remain campaign, said on Sunday that Mrs May’s decision to trigger Article 50 within the next six months “troubles me hugely”.

“This idea that we hold all the cards and the EU is going to give us whatever we want is rubbish,” she told ITV’s Peston On Sunday programme. “We don’t hold the cards, the EU does. We are going to get something worse [than Britain has at the moment], of course we are.”