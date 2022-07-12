Record numbers of people are falling victim to online fraud attempts, but once your money has been lost, there are no guarantees that your bank will refund it.

Money Clinic listener Jenny, 31, was distraught when fraudsters impersonating her bank tricked her into transferring her life savings of £17,000.

Jenny’s bank only agreed to refund £7,000 of this, claiming she should have asked more questions before transferring the cash and was therefore partly responsible for the losses.

Jenny disagreed and Money Clinic helped her to take her case to the UK’s Financial Ombudsman.

In this episode, presenter Claer Barrett reveals the details of Jenny’s fight to get her money back and how listeners could use the free ombudsman service to obtain compensation themselves.

Plus Pat Hurley, lead ombudsman at the Financial Ombudsman Service, and Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, the banking trade body, pass on valuable fraud prevention tips.

