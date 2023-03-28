Rising numbers of adults are choosing to reveal a diagnosis of neurodiversity at work and companies have a legal duty to make reasonable adjustments for them. But what’s the best way to do that? Isabel Berwick hears from Dan Harris, the founder of Neurodiversity in Business, Nancy Doyle from Genius Within, Janice Rae, who runs TechTalent Academy, and the FT’s Emma Jacobs, who’s been hearing from business leaders diagnosed as neurodivergent.

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Produced by Manuela Saragosa and Audrey Tinline. Mix by Jake Fielding. The sound engineer is Breen Turner.