Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Saudi Arabia faces weeks without full crude production capacity after an attack on the world’s most important oil facility, China’s formerly acquisitive companies have become net sellers of global assets this year for the first time in a decade, thousands of General Motors workers are set to strike after talks broke down over pay and healthcare benefits at the company’s US factories and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay said that Britain could stay in a standstill transition deal with the EU until the end of 2022. Plus, the FT’s Mehul Srivastava tells us what is at stake Israel’s second election of the year.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.