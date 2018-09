Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Last week, it was Danske Bank. This week the Dutch Bank ING is at the centre of allegations that it failed to spot suspicious cross border money flows. Patrick Jenkins, the FT's financial editor, talks to Martin Arnold, banking editor, and Jim Brunsden, Brussels correspondent, about the latest money laundering scandal and what European regulators are doing about it.