Miami Beach: property market braced for change in climate

Jim Murley sounds confused by Donald Trump’s views on climate change. Murley is the chief resilience officer for Miami-Dade County in south-east Florida. One of his many jobs is to ensure that rising sea levels do not make the areas surrounding Fort Lauderdale, known as “ the Venice of America”, start to look any more like the real thing. “You can’t be here and not understand what’s going on,” he says.

The president-elect owns Mar-a-Lago, a grand 20-acre, waterside estate in Palm Beach, but he has questioned the reality of climate change, and has chosen Scott Pruitt, a climate change sceptic, to head the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Climate change or not, the daily high-water marker at Virginia Key in Miami has been rising by an average of almost an inch a year for the past five years, nearly 10 times the rate of the global average, although that high rate is not expected to continue. Even so, according to a report by the National Wildlife Federation, Greater Miami — with all those pricey condo buildings on Miami Beach — stands to lose $3.5tn in assets by 2070 if damage from rising tides cannot be mitigated.

The news has local real estate agents spooked. When consultancy company Bendixen & Amandi surveyed 100 Miami-based realtors for its most recent report, it found that 65 were concerned about the impact of climate change on the city’s property market, up from 44 in 2015.

Allan Kleer, of Fortune International Realty, is not panicking yet. He has been selling real estate in the high-gloss, high-rise island city of Miami Beach for the past 18 years. “Don’t get me wrong, I personally believe it is a concern for the entire planet,” he says, “but [climate change] has not made a major impact on the developers and the people planning to move to Miami Beach.”

Developers of condo towers on Miami Beach have had a pragmatic response to rising sea levels, says Murley. Often the apartments start several storeys above ground, on top of car parks — known in the business as “parking pedestals”.

Seven-bedroom home on Venetian Way, $14.9m

Not that you will need a parking pedestal if you are 17 floors up. Sotheby’s International Realty is selling a six-bedroom penthouse in the L’Atelier building for $25m.

Kleer is putting his faith in the city’s $400m flood defence plan, which is installing drainage pumps, elevating sea walls, and even building up the level of the streets by a few feet. “Miami Beach has been working diligently to keep ahead of the curve,” he says. Kleer lives in South Beach where four years ago flooding from “king tides” (the highest tides of the year) was a serious problem. “Since the pump system has been installed, there has been very limited flooding, almost none in South Beach.”

On Venetian Way, Savills is selling a seven-bedroom waterside home for $14.9m. The house, which was completed in 2015, has a glass lift and views of the Miami skyline over Biscayne Bay.

Thanks to the region’s porous substrate, saltwater from storm surge — which is already playing havoc with lawns — might start to threaten Miami’s freshwater supply in a few years. Yet it is not only the spread of dirty water the authorities are trying to curtail, but dirty money too — and that might be having a much more direct impact on the local market.

In January 2016 the US Treasury tried to crack down on money laundering in Miami by insisting title insurers identify the true owners of offshore companies that bought homes priced at more than $1m and paid in cash. In April, the Mossack Fonseca leak revealed that Paulo Octávio Alves Pereira, the former governor of Brasília, was among them. A year after resigning from office in 2010 amid accusations of corruption — which he has denied — he paid $2.95m for a condo in Bal Harbour via a company based in the British Virgin Islands. His lawyer in Miami told the local press the transaction complied with all applicable laws.

“It has had an impact on the luxury market,” says Kleer, who reports a significant drop in the number of international buyers. In October, sales of condo apartments across the county were 30 per cent lower than they were the year before, according to the Miami Association of Realtors.

Five-bedroom Apogee penthouse, $65m

Sellers have had to lower expectations to get stock shifted, says Kleer, often discounting asking prices by 20 to 25 per cent. “There has been some compensation in the drop off in foreign demand from affluent [buyers] from the north-east, mainly New Yorkers”.

Any “snowbirds” tempted to make the 1,200-mile trip south might be pleasantly surprised by what they can afford. Prime property in Miami averages at $620 per sq ft, according to Savills. For the same amount of real estate in New York, they would have to pay $1,750.

Still, if they really want to splash out, the Apogee penthouse in South Beach is on sale through Douglas Elliman for $65m, which would make it the most expensive condo in Miami Beach. The five-bedroom apartment has a glass staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows, offering colourful views of the city. Although, perhaps, not quite as colourful as current owner’s past; it is being sold by William Duker, the Manhattan lawyer who once inflated his legal bills to the federal government and in 1997 was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Buying guide

Miami Beach is built on several natural and man-made barrier islands a few miles offshore from the Florida mainland

Between 2010 and 2015 prime property prices in Miami Beach almost doubled. In the past 12 months, though, prices have not grown at all, while some have fallen

Temperatures range from an average high of 31C in August to an average low of 17C in December

After a Zika scare in July, Miami has now been declared free of the virus

What you can buy for . . .

$500,000 A one-bedroom condo in a 1980s building in North Beach

$1m A contemporary three-bedroom apartment in a tower

$50m A new five-bedroom penthouse with 8,000 sq feet of interior space

