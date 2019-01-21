British shoppers are getting less for their money when they buy bread, cereals or washing up liquid, according to an analysis published on Monday by the UK statistical agency.

The Office for National Statistics examined “shrinkflation” — the phenomenon where consumer goods do not rise in price but instead become smaller — and found that bread and cereals, toilet rolls, meat and chocolate were among the items most likely to be affected.

The ONS also notably said it had found no acceleration of this trend since the Brexit referendum.

Shrinkflation shot to prominence five months after the EU referendum when Mondelez, maker of Toblerone, said it was reducing the size of the triangular chocolate bar due to higher costs.

Mondelez insisted Brexit had nothing to do with the move, and instead said a rise in the value of the Swiss franc had increased its costs.

Other food manufacturers with UK operations raised their prices after the Brexit referendum, saying that sterling’s fall in value had increased the cost of imported materials.

The ONS said on Monday that, having examined consumer products used to calculate inflation between July 2015 and June 2017, it found 206 that shrank in size and 79 that increased.

“There was no trend in the frequency of size changes over this period, which included the EU referendum,” it added.

The ONS said that having reviewed 17,100 food items, this category of consumer goods was the most susceptible to size changes.

But only 1 to 2 per cent of food products had shrunk in size — while 0.3 to 0.7 per cent had increased.

“We also observed that prices tended not to change when products changed size, consistent with the idea that some products are undergoing ‘shrinkflation’,” said the ONS.

Mike Hardie, head of inflation at the ONS, added: “Every day staples such as bread and cereal are most likely to have seen reductions in size, while consumers may also find some chocolate products to be smaller now than they once were.”

The ONS includes estimates of the effect of shoppers getting less for their money in its consumer price index measure of inflation. Shrinkflation amounts to an increase in prices.

Tobacco products were the consumer goods most likely to have increased in size over the period reviewed by the ONS.

In 2017 the government banned the sale of packs of 10 cigarettes in an attempt to deter young people from taking up smoking, meaning that 20 became the standard minimum size.