All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Kwame Kwei-Armah is the artistic director of which London theatre? © Allstar Picture Library Ltd./Alamy

Which sitcom, a spin-off from Happy Days (above), starred Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams as the title characters?

© H. Thompson/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images “Tangled Up in Blue” is the first song on which Bob Dylan studio album?

Whose law states that “work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion”?

Which alliterative phrase for the conservatively Christian parts of America was coined by HL Mencken in the 1920s?

Which Paris bookshop was founded by Sylvia Beach?

Tom Hanks is alone on screen for around two-thirds of which 2000 film?

Providence is the capital of which US state?

Which hit musical of the 21st century was written by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone