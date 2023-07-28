All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Between 1962 and 1980, Triumph produced five models of which sports car?

In Roman mythology, which son of Jupiter strangled the two serpents Juno sent to his cradle to kill him as a child?

Which skateboarding pioneer, now retired, is nicknamed Birdman?

Who played Max Bialystock in Mel Brook’s original film version of The Producers?

Who’s the only person to have resigned as commander-in-chief of the British army in order to become prime minister?

Which still-existing band was formed in the mid-1970s at Mount Temple comprehensive school?

Which animal is responsible for the most human deaths every year?

Britain’s two royal duchies are Cornwall — and what?

In which building was Winston Churchill born?