Grenfell tower fire, on the frontline in Mosul and a direct line with Putin

Saturday June 10 A parade arrives as San Giovanni Verdi (Green) supporters light flares before the Calcio Fiorentino historical football semi-final match against Santa Maria Novella Rossi (Red) at Santa Croce Square in Florence, Italy

© Getty

Saturday June 10 Protesters march against the Conservative party’s proposed alliance with the DUP at Whitehall in London

© Christophe Petit Tesson/Reuters

Sunday June 11 French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France

© Mike Blake/Reuters

Sunday June 11 Khuong Lam, 35, poses for a portrait during the Resist March protesting against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California

© Patrick Semansky/AP

Sunday June 11 Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son, looks back at Air Force One after arriving with the president, left, and first lady Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland

© Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty

Monday June 12 Residents look on as women in traditional costumes make their way to the Santo Antonio de Lisboa parade in Lisbon, Portugal

© Charles Krupa/AP

Monday June 12 Boston Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia, centre, celebrates after his game-winning hit during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park in Boston

© Federico Parra/AFP/Getty

Monday June 12 Anti-government demonstrators participate in an attack on the administration headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice as part of protests against President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela

© Erik De Castro/Reuters

Tuesday June 13 Iraqi soldiers from the 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq

© Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Tuesday June 13 French President Emmanuel Macron watches as Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May bends down to pick up a sheet of notes at the start of a joint statement at the Elysée Palace in Paris

© Jason Hawkes

Wednesday June 14 This aerial photo taken from a helicopter at 1,200ft shows Grenfell Tower on fire in London

© Omar Sanadiki/Reuters

Wednesday June 14 Children play in a water fountain during the holy month of Ramadan outside the Umayyad mosque in Damascus, Syria

© Alexei Druzhinin/EPA

Thursday June 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an annual question and answer live-broadcast television and radio session at the Gostiny Dvor studio in Moscow, Russia

© Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Thursday June 15 A boy sleeps as people attend a protest against the killing of six farmers during last week’s clashes in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, India

© David Mirzoeff/PA

Thursday June 15 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident at St Clement’s Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower

© David Davies/PA

Thursday June 15 New Zealand’s Brodie Retallick tackled by Samoa’s Alafoti Faosiliva during the June International Test match at Eden Park, Auckland. New Zealand beat Samoa 78-0

© Emilio Morenatti/AP

Friday June 15 Migrants and refugees from Africa stand on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea