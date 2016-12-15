Dollar’s rise pushes euro to lowest level in more than a decade, FT’s lunch with ‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah and when is a tweet just a tweet?

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

All eyes are on the big moves in currencies. The US dollar hit its highest level in 14 years on Thursday as investors took their lead from a hawkish Federal Reserve in pricing in a stronger US economy under Donald Trump. The rise in the dollar index pushed the euro to its lowest in more than a decade and roiled emerging markets, which had been enjoying a strong recovery until Mr Trump’s election victory.

In Asia, the People’s Bank of China set the trading band for the renminbi against the dollar above Rmb6.95 for the first time in more than 8 years. The US Fed stance is presenting China’s central bank an urgent task: how to stabilise expectations for the renminbi? With the dollar’s surge spurring the worst sell-off for developing-nation peers since the aftermath of the US election, Beijing’s willingness to keep control over the renminbi’s depreciation is critical to preventing a bigger flight out of riskier currencies, analysts say. (FT, WSJ, Bloomberg)

Japan largest holder of US Treasuries China has ceded its status as America’s largest creditor nation to Japan after spending a large portion of its foreign exchange reserves to defend the renminbi. “The days of China providing abundant and cheap financing for [the] US... may have come to an end,” one expert said. (FT)

Calling a fake a fake Facebook will test new ways to report and flag fake news this week. It comes as the FT reports on the more than 100 hoax US politics sites being run by entrepreneurial Macedonian teenagers, which are attracting millions of clicks and shares. But many believe that Facebook’s plans leave a lot to be desired. (FT, New Republic)

UK PM seeks deal for expats Theresa May made an unexpected overture to EU leaders on Thursday night with a request for an “early” deal to protect expats’ rights after Brexit, as she attempted to come in from the cold at a summit in Brussels. (FT)

Trump’s foreign partners ready to cash in The overseas business partners of Donald Trump say they have already begun to benefit — or expect to make a windfall — from their connections to the president-elect. Mr Trump had pledged to explain how he will address his conflicts of interest at a press conference but cancelled it amid reports that he will retain his stakes in his business while his adult children run them. Those conflicts were displayed on Wednesday when he met tech leaders — along with his children who are supposed to be separately running the business. Meanwhile, Democrats intend to introduce a conflict-of-interest bill in January. (WSJ, WaPo, Slate)

What now for Aleppo? Convoys of green buses and ambulances ferried hundreds of rebels and wounded civilians through the rubble-strewn streets of Aleppo on Thursday as the highly anticipated evacuation of the last opposition enclave of the northern Syrian city finally began. Now the question is what is in store for Syria? EU leaders have condemned Russia and Iran over the Aleppo carnage but those are the very two countries that could decide what happens now. (FT, The Conversation)

Obama vows action against Russia The outgoing US president has pledged to retaliate against Russia for its alleged interference in the US presidential election campaign. It is unclear what action the US intends to take, with Barack Obama leaving office on January 20 and Republican president-elect Donald Trump dismissing the hacking claim by intelligence agencies as “ridiculous”. (BBC)

UK commuters Hundreds of thousands of passengers on Southern, the troubled commuter rail service, on Friday face a third day this week with no service after talks aimed at ending drivers’ strikes ended without a resolution. (FT)

The year of the demagogue FT editor Lionel Barber on how 2016 changed democracy: “Brexit and the Trump triumph mark a revolutionary moment. Not quite 1789 or 1989, but certainly a thundering repudiation of the status quo.” (FT)

Inside China’s ‘killer app’ factory Tencent is the Hong Kong-listed company that keeps its customers glued to their phones. (FT)

Where should I invest in 2017? Our experts give their investment outlook on Trump, Brexit, emerging markets and more. (FT)

When is a tweet just a tweet? A debate is percolating in the US State Department on how to handle Donald Trump’s Twitter commentary if he continues to tweet after he becomes president. “I have never hesitated to take anything that POTUS said in speeches, press conferences, and other remarks as anything but policy,” one diplomat said. “But what about tweets?” (Reuters)

Lunch with the FT Over stewed pig’s trotters in London, comedian Trevor Noah talks about growing up mixed-race in South Africa and why the ‘real fun’ in US politics is about to begin. (FT)

You may want to pass on the shrimp cocktail An investigation into how antibiotic-tainted seafood from China ends up on your table. “We cannot trace if the shrimp is coming from ­Thailand or from China or from other countries.” (Bloomberg)

Big speeches of 2016 reviewed The seismic events of 2016, including Donald Trump’s election as US president and the UK’s Brexit vote, have made it a remarkable year for rhetoric. Sam Leith reviews some of this year’s biggest speeches and how they changed the language of politics. (FT)