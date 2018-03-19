Once upon a time, a private equity group floated a fuel refiner and marketer during a period of decent growth and robust refining margins. Within a few years, margins collapsed and took the refiner with them. Now the same backer is returning — with a similar looking vehicle.

On Monday, Carlyle and Swiss trading group Vitol said they would float 40 per cent of Varo Energy in Amsterdam. The mooted valuation is €2bn. The company was partly constructed from the detritus of Petroplus, the European refiner that got into financial difficulty not once, but twice — on the most recent occasion, after being backed by Carlyle.

Rest assured, it will be different this time. In its 2007-2012 incarnation, Petroplus went on an acquisition binge and took on too much debt. It was a pure refiner and hence far more exposed to commodity prices and margins. Refining for Varo is a means to an end, and it is more focused on free cash flow and return on capital than empire-building. Commodity price risks are extensively hedged and the company is lightly geared — net debt is just 0.6 times earnings before standard deductions.

Market conditions have been buoyant for the past few years, fuelling share price rallies in peers such as Austria’s OMV and Finland’s Neste. They should remain kind; a switch to cleaner fuel for ships in 2020 and the growing preference for petrol over diesel cars both play into Varo’s hands. Transport costs mean that giant refineries in the Middle East are unlikely to threaten its key markets of Switzerland and southern Germany.

That said, refining will forever be a cyclical business where excess capacity rarely disappears completely. An integrated model helps mitigate that, but distributing and marketing fuel products is a lot of effort for small profits — operating margins are below 2 per cent at Varo and not much higher at OMV or the energy division of DCC. It all makes for an unexciting business — in both a good and bad way.

