Where declarer played this hand sensibly, the contract was made. Would you have defended correctly to bring about defeat?

Bidding Dealer: East N/S Game North East South West — NB 1S NB 3S NB 4S

When opponents bid only one suit, the default lead is a trump. Declarer wins and draws trumps finishing in dummy and then leads 9♦. East should rise with A♦. If declarer holds a singleton, ducking will leave a ruffing finesse position for South; by rising, this play will fail. At the table, East usually played low . . .

If East does rise with A♦, what should he think now? Clearly, declarer is trying to set up a long suit for discards and those are likely to be in clubs. To that end, a club switch is called for, but what might partner and declarer hold?

Partner will need to have a top honour, but if declarer holds the other top honour and J♣, it is vital that dummy’s 9♣ is taken out of the equation. If East leads a low club here, declarer can play low, West will be forced to win with K♣, and that ends the attack on clubs. If, however, East seeks to surround dummy’s 9♣, this careful play is rewarded. East selects 10♣.

If declarer covers with J♣, West rises with K♣. If declarer ducks, so does West. Whatever declarer does, E/W have established two club tricks so that, when West wins K♦, those winners can be cashed and 4S defeated.