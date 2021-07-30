Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Bridge - Card game news.
Where declarer played this hand sensibly, the contract was made. Would you have defended correctly to bring about defeat?
When opponents bid only one suit, the default lead is a trump. Declarer wins and draws trumps finishing in dummy and then leads 9♦. East should rise with A♦. If declarer holds a singleton, ducking will leave a ruffing finesse position for South; by rising, this play will fail. At the table, East usually played low . . .
If East does rise with A♦, what should he think now? Clearly, declarer is trying to set up a long suit for discards and those are likely to be in clubs. To that end, a club switch is called for, but what might partner and declarer hold?
Partner will need to have a top honour, but if declarer holds the other top honour and J♣, it is vital that dummy’s 9♣ is taken out of the equation. If East leads a low club here, declarer can play low, West will be forced to win with K♣, and that ends the attack on clubs. If, however, East seeks to surround dummy’s 9♣, this careful play is rewarded. East selects 10♣.
If declarer covers with J♣, West rises with K♣. If declarer ducks, so does West. Whatever declarer does, E/W have established two club tricks so that, when West wins K♦, those winners can be cashed and 4S defeated.
