Daily briefing: Trump Jr saga, giant iceberg and the ‘Brussels effect’

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump declared that his son was “innocent” as the scandal over his campaign’s ties to Moscow escalated with Donald Trump Jr’s admission that he met a Russian lawyer to get information on Hillary Clinton purportedly being offered by a senior Russian official.

But Christopher Wray, the Trump administration nominee for FBI director, told Congress that he disagreed with the way the president had characterised the Russia investigation being led by Robert Mueller, the justice department special counsel, as a “witch hunt”. Meanwhile, investigators are now probing whether the Trump campaign’s digital operation — run by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner— helped guide Russia’s sophisticated voter targeting and fake news attacks on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 race.

Here’s a look at Yuri Chaika, Russia’s top prosecutor, who the president’s son seems to have thought he was going to receive information from. Here’s Ed Luce on “the rot inside America’s first family”. (FT, McClatchy)

In the news

Iceberg not so slim

An iceberg four times the size of Greater London — that is, 6,000 sq km — has broken away from Antarctica. Scientists were expecting it, having followed the development of a large crack for more than a decade — but the rift’s growth accelerated starting in 2014. (BBC, FT, NYT)

Lula’s near 10-year prison sentence

Brazil’s former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been sentenced to nine years and six months in jail on corruption charges in a decision that promises to send shockwaves through Brazil`s political establishment. (FT)

Yellen cautions on low inflation

Janet Yellen acknowledged on Wednesday that the US’s persistently subdued inflation could raise questions about the Federal Reserve’s current path of gradually raising interest rates and vowed to watch prices “very closely” for signs they were stagnating. (FT)



Apple’s first Chinese data centre

The tech giant will open its first iCloud data centre on the mainland, where personal online information belonging to Chinese iPhone and iPad users will be stored. The move follows Beijing’s introduction last month of tighter cyber security rules. (FT)

RBS’s $5.5bn US fine

The Royal Bank of Scotland agreed to pay $5.5bn to settle claims relating to toxic mortgage-backed securities in the US. The bank said most of the costs were covered by indemnities and cash that it had already set aside. The Federal Housing Finance Agency will drop any outstanding litigation against the bank as a result of the settlement. (FT)

Net neutrality’s last stand?

Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter rallied to defend US net neutrality rules even as it seems like the Republican-led Federal Communications Commission is set to kill the current rules. Here’s a look at what repeal might mean and what the fight is shaping up to be. (Recode, Wired)

Liu Xiaobo in critical condition

The Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident’s breathing is failing, according to the Chinese hospital treating him. He was recently moved from jail to hospital to be treated for liver cancer. Germany has offered to treat Mr Liu, while diplomats fear that time is running out for him as China refuses to allow him to go abroad for treatment. (Reuters, AP, Guardian, NPR)

Toshiba’s change of heart

The Japanese conglomerate has revived negotiations with Western Digital, Foxconn and other potential buyers of its prized memory chip business, as its plans become increasingly convoluted. The change comes less than a week after the FT reported that the favoured consortium — led by Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and US private equity group Bain Capital — was at risk of collapse. (FT, NAR)

China flexes political muscle in Africa

Beijing has a strategy of non-interference in foreign affairs. This is being “severely tested” in Africa, where its economic ambitions have morphed into political involvement. (FT)

The day ahead

Brexit

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, will meet Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the day after he warned that Britain would need to pay an exit bill as part of its divorce settlement, hitting back at Boris Johnson’s calls that Brussels can “go whistle”.

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Why the ‘Brussels effect’ will undermine Brexit regulatory push

Vital industrial sectors are likely to upset optimistic predictions that Britain will be able to easily negotiate deals with the EU. (FT)

Mark Zuckerberg was never here

The Facebook chief executive is touring the US on a trip that totally does not presage a run for president at some point, he assures us — and he is showing up at homes and businesses with little notice, asking not to be quoted or photographed. (WSJ)

Is this firebrand Hindu supremacist India’s next PM?

Meet Yogi Adityanath, who once called Muslims “a crop of two-legged animals that has to be stopped”, leads a violent allegedly 250,000-person strong youth vigilante group and was named chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state (204m people), by Narendra Modi. Is he in line to replace Mr Modi? (NYT)

Keeping the faith in Egypt

The country’s Coptic Christians are being targeted by Isis militants as the group seeks to exploit religious tensions that have arisen in the aftermath of the 2013 coup that toppled Mohamed Morsi, the elected president who belonged to the Muslim Brotherhood. (

How to plant a tree in the desert

One man’s tinkering in a Dutch storage shed has resulted in an innovative method of restoring vegetation to barren landscapes — crucial in fighting desertification, which is both a symptom and an intensifier of climate change. (New Yorker)

Big tobacco’s dirty war in Africa

Big tobacco companies are fighting tooth and nail to prevent some African governments from enacting regulations that limit harm caused by smoking, according to a Guardian investigation. (Guardian)

Video of the day

Wolf: Trump underlines splits in west

The meeting of the G20 countries in Hamburg was preceded by a speech by Donald Trump in Warsaw which suggested the west is under attack. The FT’s Martin Wolf and Martin Sandbu discuss Trump’s 'clash of civilisations' speech and why America was alone at the G20. (FT)