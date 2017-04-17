China’s Ant Financial sweetens bid for MoneyGram

Ant Financial, the digital payments affiliate of China’s Alibaba, has raised its bid for MoneyGram by 36 per cent to $1.2bn a month after Euronet Worldwide gate-crashed its original $880m offer.

The battle for Texas-based MoneyGram characterises many of the challenges facing Chinese mergers and acquisitions. Rival bidder Euronet and US politicians alike flagged the political risks of selling to a Chinese entity, while Ant pre-emptively raised $3bn overseas to avoid being snagged by China’s capital controls.

Alibaba, founded by former English teacher and now multi-billionaire Jack Ma, is among China’s most acquisitive companies as it seeks to take its vast domestic business global.

MoneyGram is Ant’s first bid in the US, although it has accrued a string of stakes in mobile payment companies in India, Thailand and South Korea over the past year. Alipay, initially set up to service Alibaba’s ecommerce operations — much as eBay spawned the need for PayPal in the US — dominates China’s huge mobile payments market.

Owning MoneyGram would allow the fast-growing Chinese group to connect with an international network of 2.4bn accounts.

Euronet sought to kill the deal, making a higher bid and arguing that an acquisition by a fellow US company would involve fewer regulatory issues than one by a Chinese company. Flagging up what it saw as a big execution risk, it included a hefty break fee.

US lawmakers urged the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US to conduct a “full and thorough” review of the deal.

However, Ant has come back fighting. Its new bid prices MoneyGram shares at $18 each, up from an initial offer of $13.25, the companies said in a joint statement. Euronet had offered $15.20 a share. Shares in MoneyGram shares closed at $16.51 on Thursday.