19 style ideas fit for a queen
Bulgari Jubilee Emerald Garden tiara, POA
Louis Vuitton raw tweed Boxy jacket, £4,150
Bendicks Mint Collection chocolates, £5.49, glencrest.co.uk
Dolce & Gabbana crystal mesh fringed skirt, £28,100
The Wolseley silver-plated tea strainer, £58
Dior Joaillerie white-gold and diamond Galons ring, POA
Bottega Veneta leather Cassette Metallic Intrecciato bag, £1,710, net-a-porter.com
Hermès silk Voitures Exquises scarf, £370
Cindy Chao sapphire and diamond Ribbon brooch, POA
Veuve Clicquot Rich champagne, £61.99 for 750ml, selfridges.com
Smythson limited-edition lion-stamp Panama notebook, £85
Cartier steel Santos watch, £5,700
Marianne Brandt for Tecnolumen silver Bauhaus teapot, £8,249, aram.co.uk
Chaumet white-gold and diamond Déferlante tiara, POA
Maison Margiela sequin gloves, £950, ssense.com
Armani Casa silver-plated Baindoles tea set, from £545
Burberry metallic crystal embellished mesh top, £6,900
Byredo Mad Red lipstick, £37
Alice Made This silver Oscar bracelet, £170
Josef Albers by Tecta L61 Saturn desk lamp, €495, uber-modern.com
