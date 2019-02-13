Ireland’s main stock exchange is looking to make 2019 a transformative year, by using its sale to Euronext as a springboard to become a European trading hub.

In March last year, the five stockbrokers that owned the 226-year old Irish Stock Exchange formally completed its sale for €137m to Euronext, owner of the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon markets.

Plans for change at the Irish bourse, which has since been renamed Euronext Dublin, are advanced. Passers-by will see a new single campus in the city centre and a new entrance for its Temple Bar headquarters — but the bigger changes will lie behind the façade.

In one stroke, its status has already been enhanced. To balance the delicate politics of a foreign company owning a national stock exchange, Euronext operates a federal model.

Under this system Dublin has become the group’s hub for its debt securities, fund listings and exchange traded funds. The team has expanded from 44 to about 50 people and Daryl Byrne, chief executive of Euronext Dublin, has also become head of strategy and business development for the group’s debt and fund listing operations.

“It’s been a pretty exciting year for us,” says Mr Byrne, who took over last year from Deirdre Somers, the long-serving ISE chief who negotiated the sale to Euronext. He says the group will build on its position as Europe’s main location for fixed-income listings, especially ETFs. “Being part of Euronext strengthens our number-one global listings position,” he adds. He says the exchange aims to encourage more daily trading of those securities — a crucial component of a deep and liquid market. It also plans to list a range of derivatives, such as single stock and index futures.

Euronext Dublin chief executive Daryl Byrne: ‘We’ve seen a lot of listed companies in the UK interested in a secondary listing in Dublin’

For its new parent, Euronext Dublin is a crucial step towards diversifying its earnings from stock trading, where competition for market share is fierce and profits have been squeezed.

“Margins and growth are past their prime. [It] is still looking to diversify away from such volatile revenues but it is facing quite a harsh reality,” noted Farhad Moshiri, an analyst at Alpha-Value Research, in December.

The exchange’s first step is to save on IT costs by introducing a new technology platform, known as Optiq. Dublin was due to switch away from a system run by Deutsche Börse last year, but it was delayed until this month.

Consequently Euronext expects integration costs for Dublin to rise from an initial target of €9m to €14m. In return, Euronext will make the business even leaner, and estimates it will make a total €8m in savings a year, compared with the €6m it forecast on purchase.

Mr Byrne expects the plans will hasten more international members to join the exchange. The number of new additions since Euronext took ownership rose from one to 10 earlier this month following a computer upgrade.

But overshadowing Euronext’s purchase of Dublin has been Brexit. The UK’s planned departure from the EU threatens to pull apart the delicate financial markets links between Dublin and London, which run deeper than those between most European capitals.

Nearly 90 per cent of securities listed on the Irish exchange, such as Ryanair and Paddy Power, are also quoted in the UK. Irish authorities have previously worried about the steady erosion of stocks from Dublin to the London Stock Exchange.

Mr Byrne hopes that trend might be reversed as companies execute their Brexit contingency plans. One example is Scisys, a UK software developer for space projects, which last year announced plans to create a Dublin-listed holding company so that it could access EU grants. It will continue to pay tax in the UK.

“In the last year we’ve seen a lot of listed companies in the UK interested in a secondary listing in Dublin,” Mr Byrne says. Others are “actively considering it as an option”. He also argues that, as part of the Euronext group, Dublin can offer companies greater support on initial public offerings than in the past.

There will also be changes to the market plumbing in Ireland, via a project spearheaded by Euronext. London-listed stocks need to quote prices and execute deals in sterling, thus requiring a central securities depository to complete deals in multiple currencies. These CSDs are an unglamorous but vital part of the market where deals are settled. The Irish bourse uses a UK depository and about €182bn of Irish securities — mainly corporate securities and ETFs — sit in London. Ireland, uniquely among the EU, does not have its own depository.

If the UK leaves the EU without a political agreement, Irish markets will not be left stranded. Brussels will allow Ireland to use UK market infrastructure, but only until March 2021, while the assets are moved into the eurozone.

“This is something we’ve been working on with market participants for quite a while,” says Mr Byrne. “We have to have an IT solution delivered in the next two years. It has to be done by the end of it — we’ve been told that very clearly.

“Ultimately it won’t be the same as it is today — there will be change.”