Sea-suite: the ultimate water-sports guide

From wing foiling and to swimsuits - how to wow in the waves

The only way is up: the irresistible rise of wing foiling

A cross between windsurfing and snowboarding, this brand new water sport is quickly taking flight

Electric surfing: the jet set’s new joyride

From the lakes of Berlin to the waters of Malibu, the world’s most stylish have a cult new workout

A bigger splash: Vilebrequin makes 50 swim trunks to mark its 50th year

The St Tropez brand favoured by Prince Charles, Jay-Z and Jack Nicholson is still making waves 

All-action kit for sailors

Hit the decks with quick-dry jackets, sonar, floating speakers and that all-important cool box

Essential kit for a water sports weekend

From smart swim goggles to triathlon-ready wetsuits – indulge your inner adventurer and splash out on these accessories

Italian new wave: the top surfing spots only a short hop from Rome

Brilliant breaks abound along the coast to the west of the Italian capital — for surfers of all levels

Why is a good swimsuit so hard to find?

Hit your straps in the water this summer and avoid disintegrating fabric, infantile colours and lack of coverage

Current affairs: a swimming safari at the Carbis Bay Hotel

The G7 leaders gathering in Cornwall next month should make time for a calming ‘seafari’

Swimwear with all-out 1940s glamour

Eight statement-making ensembles for pool or plage 