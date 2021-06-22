Sea-suite: the ultimate water-sports guide From wing foiling and to swimsuits - how to wow in the waves The only way is up: the irresistible rise of wing foilingA cross between windsurfing and snowboarding, this brand new water sport is quickly taking flight Electric surfing: the jet set’s new joyrideFrom the lakes of Berlin to the waters of Malibu, the world’s most stylish have a cult new workout A bigger splash: Vilebrequin makes 50 swim trunks to mark its 50th yearThe St Tropez brand favoured by Prince Charles, Jay-Z and Jack Nicholson is still making waves All-action kit for sailorsHit the decks with quick-dry jackets, sonar, floating speakers and that all-important cool box Essential kit for a water sports weekendFrom smart swim goggles to triathlon-ready wetsuits – indulge your inner adventurer and splash out on these accessories Italian new wave: the top surfing spots only a short hop from RomeBrilliant breaks abound along the coast to the west of the Italian capital — for surfers of all levels More from this Series Why is a good swimsuit so hard to find?Hit your straps in the water this summer and avoid disintegrating fabric, infantile colours and lack of coverage Current affairs: a swimming safari at the Carbis Bay HotelThe G7 leaders gathering in Cornwall next month should make time for a calming ‘seafari’ Swimwear with all-out 1940s glamourEight statement-making ensembles for pool or plage