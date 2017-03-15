Nordea and Sweden come to blows over resolution fees

Nordea should be celebrating right now. In January, the Nordic bank overtook Hennes & Mauritz to become the most valuable company on the Swedish stock exchange. At almost the same time, the lender converted its Danish, Finnish and Norwegian subsidiaries into branches, allowing it to consolidate all Nordic operations on one balance sheet based in Sweden.

But now it is embroiled in a sudden and bitter fight with the Swedish government that has left Nordea threatening to move its headquarters out of the country. The scrap not only highlights how banks are becoming emboldened to push back against regulation but also what many in Stockholm see as an increasingly anti-business strain in the country’s centre-left government.

The spark has been the Social Democrat-led government’s attempt to force banks to contribute more to Sweden’s budget. At first, Stockholm tried to levy a payroll tax but dropped the plan after massive criticism — including from Nordea. At the time Casper von Koskull, Nordea’s chief executive, told the Financial Times: “What I’m mostly concerned with is having a level playing field [with other European banks]. When we make decisions on where to place things, we will consider everything.”

A few weeks later the situation has become much worse, in part due to Nordea’s new structure. The government wants to increase the resolution fee it charges banks by 40 per cent. Nordea’s misfortune is that the fee, which helps cover the cost of assisting banks that get into trouble, is based on balance sheet size and it has just consolidated its balance sheet in Sweden. The bank estimates that its resolution fee will increase 12-fold from last year’s level to up to SKr6bn ($670m) by 2019.

So Mr von Koskull has warned the government that the bank would consider moving its headquarters out of Sweden if the fee is increased. Senior bankers insist it is not an empty threat. One says a project to look at moving the headquarters started the day after the government’s proposal. “If this stands, we will execute on it,” he adds.

Nordea objects to several things about the proposed tax increase. One is that despite being dubbed a resolution fee, the money raised from it will go into the main government budget rather than a special fund, as in the eurozone. Nordea argues that it is already the second-biggest taxpayer in Sweden and that any extra contributions should help improve financial stability rather flow into state coffers.

A second objection arises from the bank’s new structure. Nordea argues that as three-quarters of its business is outside Sweden it would be wrong to make customers in Denmark, Finland and Norway pay for improvements in Swedish welfare. But regulators in the other Nordic countries have not complained about Sweden’s stance.

Nordea officials argue that its reorganisation makes it much easier for it to leave Sweden. “We are not a Swedish bank. We are a Nordic bank that happens to have our administrative headquarters in Stockholm. For us to move the headquarters, it’s more of an administrative thing. It’s not a big decision,” one says. Nordea’s chairman already last year eyed a deal with ABN Amro in the Netherlands as a way of escaping the clutches of Swedish regulation.

The government in Stockholm shows few signs of blinking. On Tuesday, an ice-cold finance minister, Magdalena Andersson, said there would be advantages if Nordea left the country as “the risks for the Swedish economy would naturally be reduced”. But Swedish business leaders already bruised from other confrontations with the government — including attempts to limit profits at private schools and hospitals — are shocked by the latest incident. “Why would you want to chase a successful company out of the country? Nordea has become one of the biggest, and safest, banks in Europe since the financial crisis,” says one leading businessman unconnected with the bank.

The collateral damage could be large. Mr von Koskull points out that Brexit has made Stockholm more attractive to fintech companies looking to join big Swedish start-ups such as Klarna and iZettle. “Swedish authorities are not really aligned with that,” he adds.

Nordea’s move to turn its Nordic subsidiaries into branches was already seen as a precursor to similar moves across Europe. Now the fight with its home government could well turn into a signal example of how banks are becoming more aggressive in challenging rule-setters.

